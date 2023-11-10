Northland business leaders say companies could close if the proposed two-month closure of the Brynderwyns goes ahead early next year.

Northland businesses suffering “a trifecta” of back-to-back challenges will likely crumble and shut if the proposed two-month closure of the Brynderwyns goes ahead.

Northland business leaders and freight companies also predict more accidents on substandard detour routes, and higher costs passed onto residents because of increased hours to truck drivers’ trips.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency wants to close SH1 over the Brynderwyns completely for two months early next year while more repair work is carried out to rectify storm damage.

While a decision hasn’t been made, a Waka Kotahi spokeswoman confirmed on Friday “the Waka Kotahi board is considering a recommendation for further recovery and rebuild work in the Brynderwyns” to ensure the vital connection “is maintained for the short to medium-term”.

A decision on the closure, likely from Waitangi Day to Easter, is to be made next month.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Darryn Fisher said it was “a tough one” because “the work needs to be done”.

“If the road falls over again it could be out for six months or longer; look at the Mangamukas,” he said.

“At the same time, it cripples our economy. We can’t get domestic tourists up here.”

Fisher said 75 per cent of all money into the region is from domestic tourism, and generally people are travelling north by road.

Businesses were “extremely fatigued” after Covid, Cyclone Gabrielle and a recession, he said.

“This is the tipping point.

“We’re going to see a greater amount of business closures due to this decision.

“It’s a trifecta of experiences that will send them over the edge.”

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Darryn Fisher says repeated closures of the Brynderwyns cripple the economy.

SH1 was initially closed from the SH12 intersection to Waipū from January 27, when downpours and strong winds caused major slips.

The Brynderwyns was again fully closed or down to one lane as work was carried out to fix several slips caused by Cyclone Gabrielle from February and wasn’t fully opened until April 17.

The current work, if approved, is to fix more slips and weak areas following the storm damage to get the road to how it was before the weather events.

Business Paihia chairman Charles Parker said another full closure would be a “big concern” for businesses in the Bay of Islands.

“I’m assuming there is consultation to come and we would want to be part of that.

“The Far North relies very heavily on tourism as income.

“That February and March period is two of the peak months. We need to look at timing and whether it can be changed.”

Parker referred back to Northland Inc’s economic impact report which found the effects of the repeated closures bled the region of $1.94 million each day it was closed, to a total of at least $112.8m.

“It’s a very real cost to Northland business to that road being closed.

“It needs to be factored into any decision-making and how that can be best mitigated.”

Northland Inc chief executive Paul Linton said the closures “directly negatively impacted Northland’s businesses and communities”.

Linton “implored Waka Kotahi to reconsider the proposed timing”.

“While investment into Northland’s roading network is desperately needed, the closure of the Brynderwyns during the peak/shoulder summer season will have further detrimental impacts to Northland’s visitor industry and business community.

“What Northland needs is a permanent, resilient roading network, namely a four-lane expressway including Dome Valley, the Brynderwyns and the entrance to Whangārei.”

National Road Carriers commercial transport specialist Paula Rogers says detour roads add an extra two to three hours onto truck drivers' trips, increasing costs to consumers.

During the closures, motorists had to detour via Mangawhai and Waipū, and heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14, putting huge pressure on roads not designed to handle the amount of traffic.

National Road Carriers commercial transport specialist Paula Rogers said the biggest concerns were “safety and productivity”.

Detour roads were not safe for freight vehicles and cars to travel on together, she said.

“When trucks previously had to travel on the Paparoa/Oakleigh Rd and Waipu Cove Rd, this caused serious congestion and hours of delays for both freight and private travel.

“Transport operators have expressed serious concern that if this is repeated there could be serious accidents.”

The detour routes added an extra two to three hours onto drivers’ trips at a minimum 10 to 15 per cent cost increase, Rogers said.

“In the current economy where many transport operators are in survival mode, having a closure for this length of time adds increased costs to the freight sector.

“This could result in increased costs to consumers at a time when prices are already high.”

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo said “the number one key thing” was ensuring clear bypass routes that could handle the traffic flow.

However, a four-lane highway from Whangārei to Auckland would be a better, long-term option, he said.

“If the Government of today decides there is a priority to not just do temporary work but to put the four-lane road in, which is what is desperately needed, that might take preference [over the closure].

“Instead of doing a little fix, let’s do the whole thing.”

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo says "the number one key thing" is ensuring clear bypass routes that can handle traffic flow.

Pararoa business owner Deb Clapperton said she’ll have to close part of her business because the trucks using detour routes are “too noisy”.

“The last time trucks were supposed to go SH12 and 14 but they didn’t … they used Paparoa Oakleigh Rd as a highway.

“It’s my busy season. It’s going to be huge.”

Mangawhai Business Association chairman Andy Bruce said delaying the work until after Easter was “more logical”.

“Our local roads are not fit for purpose as it is, let alone becoming the state highway for two months at a peak time.

“The only upside is that local retail could see an increase in trade.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, food, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.








