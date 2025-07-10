Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Raumanga community calls for NZTA action at notorious Whangārei pedestrian crossing

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Kara Shortland (second from left) at yesterday's community protest calling for action at a dangerous crossing in Raumanga. Photo / Brodie Stone

Kara Shortland (second from left) at yesterday's community protest calling for action at a dangerous crossing in Raumanga. Photo / Brodie Stone

Whangārei residents fear their pleas for stronger safety measures at a notorious pedestrian crossing are not being heard.

That was why they turned out yesterday in Raumanga to call for decisive action from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi [NZTA] regarding the crossing on State Highway 1, outside the Ōtaika

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate