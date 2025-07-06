“I thought I was safe.”

Shortland had waited for vehicles to stop on his side of the road, given the driver a thank-you wave, then stepped into the next lane.

“You were gone for almost 10 minutes,” were the first words he heard after waking inside an ambulance parked outside the shops.

Shortland tried to move but pain shot throughout his body.

Police told him he had been hit by a vehicle. The driver was uninjured.

Shortland was taken to Whangārei Hospital. He had three broken ribs, facial lacerations, a concussion, a broken thumb and other cuts across his body.

Kara Shortland was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing outside the Ōtaika Shopping Centre.

A woman who saw what happened and had helped at the scene told Shortland she couldn’t believe the oncoming vehicle didn’t stop.

She thought the driver might not have seen him.

The woman told Shortland he went flying through the air after he was hit. She thought he was dead when he landed.

He said he was still recovering from the mental scars and physical toll of that day.

Shortland said he feared for the safety of his grandchildren, who regularly used the crossing.

He said although cars generally slowed down as they went around the corner by Murdoch Cres, they naturally picked up speed downhill.

Kara Shortland was hit by a vehicle in March and says the pedestrian crossing outside Ōtaika Shopping Centre is known for near misses. The middle pedestrian light is not working as of June 25. Photo / Brodie Stone

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s trucks, cars, vans; most of those vehicles are going fast as they’re approaching the pedestrian crossing.”

Shortland wondered whether traffic signals needed to be added, but worried it would be unlikely because of the planned four-lane highway.

He said speed bumps on or before the crossing on both sides would also reduce the risk.

Shortland considered whether a permanent speed camera should be placed there, like the one in Kauri, south of Whangārei.

He believed vehicles would then slow down.

Kara Shortland has been left mentally and physically scarred after he was hit by a vehicle at the pedestrian crossing outside the Ōtaika Valley Shopping Centre. Photo / Brodie Stone

NZTA, rather than the Whangārei District Council, was responsible for the crossing because it was on a state highway.

The NZTA regional manager for maintenance and operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult, said the agency had attended meetings to hear locals’ concerns.

“We are currently working through possible solutions for the short to medium term.”

She said the agency acknowledged that historical projects planned for the crossing had not been delivered because of changes in the Government Policy Statement.

As the location was part of the Northland Corridor-urban Whangārei section, a long-term solution was planned for the project.

Hori-Hoult said the investment case was going to the NZTA board in August or September, where staging for the corridor was being considered.

She said that in the meantime, immediate measures would include trimming vegetation around the area to improve visibility.

A community gathering at the Raumanga Four Square is planned for Wednesday.

Attendees have been encouraged to come along and paint signs from 3pm, and at 3.30pm line the crossing to make one message clear – the community wants traffic signals.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.