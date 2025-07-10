Dr Jason Smith, director of the Kauri Museum, described the council’s move as “significant”, noting that Kaipara had never before provided operational funding to its museums.

He noted the funding would be distributed equally among the three museums, regardless of their size or operating costs. However, he was not concerned about potential inequity.

“This is an endorsement by local government of the importance of these institutions in the fabric of Kaipara district.”

Importantly, the council’s endorsement would help the museums secure additional grants and external funding, for which they might otherwise have missed out, Smith said.

He pointed to Whangārei District Council’s support for Kiwi North and the Hundertwasser Art Centre, noting that each received about $500,000 annually. Kaipara’s initiative, while modest by comparison, reflected a growing recognition of the value museums brought to their communities.

Mangawhai Museum is one of three that will receive a share of about $213,000. Photo / NZME

Dargaville Museum president Ross Newlove also welcomed the funding, saying: “The benefits of the targeted rate will be great for all Kaipara Museums.”

However, he “felt” for the Kaipara Heritage Machinery Museum, which he said was a “splendid” facility that had not been included in the funding.

The three museums were asked in October to submit a joint proposal to the council. They emphasised their shared values – economic development, education, cultural preservation and community engagement - while warning of the risks of underfunding, noting that each museum sat on land owned by Kaipara District Council, and that their failure would leave ratepayers responsible for the costs.

Museums Aotearoa interim chief executive Sarah Maguire applauded the council’s decision, calling it “bold” and “community-led”. She said museums were not passive places but active contributors to education, tourism and civic cohesion.

“Local government support for museums and galleries is vital.

“They are caretakers of our histories and valuable tourism attractions.”

Dalmatian Kolo dancers perform on Dalmatian day, outside the Dargaville Museum. File photo

The Dargaville Ratepayers and Residents Association (DRRA) opposed the targeted rate when the council presented it to the community for consideration.

Spokeswoman Rose Dixon said it did not object to the museums receiving funding, but “it was disappointing that once again our association was ignored despite representing a large number of residents”.

“It’s going to be a huge financial burden on top of the rate rises and rubbish collection costs. We know our rates will now, for many, be unfeasible and we’ve already spoken to some residents who are saying they’re leaving because of it.”

She noted that, when rates became unaffordable, some residents would simply stop paying them, posing a risk to the council’s financial viability.

The council’s adoption of the targeted funding was a surprise, as it had previously indicated that it opposed such an option, she said.

According to council documents, the shift came after public consultation. While the council’s preferred option was not to introduce a targeted rate, about two-thirds of respondents expressed support for some form of museum funding. A joint proposal by the three museums was subsequently incorporated into the 2025-26 Annual Plan.

The targeted rate will be collected annually and may be reviewed or changed in future plans. Each museum is required to report publicly on how the funds are used.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent reporting from courts in Gisborne and on the East Coast.