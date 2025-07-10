With more than 50,000 visitors each year, Matakohe's Kauri Museum is a success "in the middle of nowhere", which defies global economic development theories, director Jason Smith says.
Funding three of Kaipara’s museums for the cost of a single lunch is “a no-brainer”, Mangawhai Museum manager Angela Cook says. But not everyone agrees.
Kaipara District Council’s recent decision to introduce a targeted rate of $14 per property to fund museums in its 2025-26 rating schedule has sparkedboth celebration and criticism. Alongside the funding, the council forgave a $100,000 loan previously held by Mangawhai Museum.
The new levy, expected to generate about $213,000 (inc GST) or about $185,000 (ex GST) based on full ratepayer compliance, will be split evenly between Mangawhai Museum, Matakohe’s Kauri Museum and Dargaville Museum. It marks the first time that rates in Kaipara have been targeted specifically to support cultural institutions.
For the museums, the funding is a lifeline. Cook says it will ease pressure on contestable funding and allow for more strategic planning. “Our museum needs help across the board.
“This support honours our community’s investment … and affirms the value of the blood, sweat and tears of many who have worked together to see their dream become a reality.”
Importantly, the council’s endorsement would help the museums secure additional grants and external funding, for which they might otherwise have missed out, Smith said.
He pointed to Whangārei District Council’s support for Kiwi North and the Hundertwasser Art Centre, noting that each received about $500,000 annually. Kaipara’s initiative, while modest by comparison, reflected a growing recognition of the value museums brought to their communities.
Dargaville Museum president Ross Newlove also welcomed the funding, saying: “The benefits of the targeted rate will be great for all Kaipara Museums.”
However, he “felt” for the Kaipara Heritage Machinery Museum, which he said was a “splendid” facility that had not been included in the funding.
The three museums were asked in October to submit a joint proposal to the council. They emphasised their shared values – economic development, education, cultural preservation and community engagement - while warning of the risks of underfunding, noting that each museum sat on land owned by Kaipara District Council, and that their failure would leave ratepayers responsible for the costs.
Museums Aotearoa interim chief executive Sarah Maguire applauded the council’s decision, calling it “bold” and “community-led”. She said museums were not passive places but active contributors to education, tourism and civic cohesion.
“Local government support for museums and galleries is vital.
“They are caretakers of our histories and valuable tourism attractions.”
The Dargaville Ratepayers and Residents Association (DRRA) opposed the targeted rate when the council presented it to the community for consideration.
Spokeswoman Rose Dixon said it did not object to the museums receiving funding, but “it was disappointing that once again our association was ignored despite representing a large number of residents”.
“It’s going to be a huge financial burden on top of the rate rises and rubbish collection costs. We know our rates will now, for many, be unfeasible and we’ve already spoken to some residents who are saying they’re leaving because of it.”
She noted that, when rates became unaffordable, some residents would simply stop paying them, posing a risk to the council’s financial viability.
The council’s adoption of the targeted funding was a surprise, as it had previously indicated that it opposed such an option, she said.
According to council documents, the shift came after public consultation. While the council’s preferred option was not to introduce a targeted rate, about two-thirds of respondents expressed support for some form of museum funding. A joint proposal by the three museums was subsequently incorporated into the 2025-26 Annual Plan.
The targeted rate will be collected annually and may be reviewed or changed in future plans. Each museum is required to report publicly on how the funds are used.
Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent reporting from courts in Gisborne and on the East Coast.