Northland news in brief: Daring project explained; Northpower wants Kaipara folk at AGM

University of Rhode Island associate professor Dr Bridget Buxton and the wreck of the Daring at Mangawhai last June after it was recovered from the sand on Muriwai Beach .

A daring project to rescue a shipwreck from the sand and return it to its Mangawhai birthplace will be highlighted at a free talk in Whangārei next week.

The coastal trader Daring was recovered from sand at Muriwai Beach in 2018 after it had been wrecked almost 160 years earlier.

The vessel, built in 1863, was removed from the beach and is being restored at a site next to the Mangawhai Museum, a short distance from where is was built.

Northland maritime historian Don Armitage will talk about the Daring Project, and what's been discovered so far about the schooner, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Friday at the Caller Suite, Forum North.

Farewell, Chas

Whangaroa identity Charles ''Chas'' Strange will be farewelled today

with a celebration of his life from 2pm at the Whangaroa Big Game Fishing Club. The well-known sailor, boat builder, writer, poet and loved local character was reported missing last Sunday and found in the water near Whangaroa Marina on Monday. He was 95.

Northpower AGM plea

The Northpower Trust is asking Kaipara residents to attend its AGM in Dargaville next week.

Trust chairman Eric Angelo says meetings hosted in Dargaville are always well attended by locals.

"Considering Northpower was founded in Dargaville 91 years ago, it is always special coming back here to let people know what the Northpower Trust has been up to and hear from Northpower just how the business is going," Angelo said.

Kaipara is strongly represented on the Northpower Trust. Well known Te KōPuru farmer Chris Biddle's is a trustee alongside Northpower Trust deputy chair and local business woman Sheena McKenzie.

"We take pride in being able to represent North power's electricity consumers in Kaipara and enjoy connecting with them and hearing from them at our AGM," says Ms McKenzie.

The Northpower Trust AGM is being held at Sportsgirl Dargaville at 1pm on July 28.

Sports club vandalised

Vandals have struck at the Tikipunga Football Club twice in two weeks by using vehicles to destroy the club's sports fields. A post on the club's Facebook page said they were heartbroken to hear people were destroying years of hard work to get the fields up to the standard they were for the six senior teams and 12 junior teams to enjoy. The latest incident was on Wednesday night. Anyone else with information is asked to contact police on 105.

School open evening

An open evening will be held on August 5 at Whangārei Boys' High School for parents and caregivers of Year 8 boys. Thirty-minute tours will be held from 4.30pm-5.30pm departing every five minutes, followed by an address from the principal, Year 9 deans and current students. There will be subject displays and staff and senior leaders from those subjects available to speak with.

Dance troupe return

Following successful tours of Pango (2018) and Onepū (2019), the collective that is Atamira Dance Company is returns to Te Tai Tokerau with Te Wheke.

This powerful new dance work plays for one night only on August 13 at Forum North.

To commemorate this 21-year milestone, artistic director and founder Jack Gray has brought together the country's leading names in contemporary dance including Arts Laureate Louise Potiki Bryant, Dolina Wehipeihana, Taane Mete, Kelly Nash, Gabrielle Thomas, Kura Te Ua and Bianca Hyslop. They are joined by emerging dancers including Abbie Rogers and Dana Moore-Mudgway.

Life coach talks

Life coach Maria Quayle-Guppy, from Reset Mindset in Kerikeri, is hosting a series of talks and workshops to help parents manage stress while raising "neuro-divergent" children, including those with ADHD, ASD, dyslexia, depression and anxiety. Quayle-Guppy said since Covid parents have noticed escalated stress levels in their kids and supporting their mental health is needed. The first talk is on August 11 from 7.30pm-9pm, with educational therapist Nicole Oldham. Tickets cost $15 from www.resetmindset.co.nz

Inter-marae celebration

A long-running inter-marae sports tournament celebrates its 40th anniversary later this year. The 2021 Piri Wiremu Mokena Memorial Sports Tournament will be hosted by Wainui Marae and held at Kāeo Rugby Grounds on October 23-24. Established in 1981 as a fundraiser and to acknowledge the contribution of kaumatua Piri Mokena, the annual Labour Weekend fixture sees Whangaroa's 18 marae compete for glory and bragging rights on the rugby field and netball court.