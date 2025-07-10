Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Whangārei teen’s pallet raft leads to life on racing sailboat

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Since taking to the water as a teenager, Aaron John has enjoyed a host of boating experiences. He's pictured here during a 10-day voyage on a tall ship.

Since taking to the water as a teenager, Aaron John has enjoyed a host of boating experiences. He's pictured here during a 10-day voyage on a tall ship.

It started with a packing pallet that he manoeuvred awkwardly around Whangārei’s Town Basin using a stick as a paddle.

Not a sleek vessel or a polished dinghy - just a weathered wooden skid dragged from the side of a street, destined for a school project.

Aaron Vinod John,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate