More than half of overtime offers no financial reward, US reiterates it doesn’t believe Israel forces should occupy Gaza, District Court assigns judges for recounting of votes and the NZ Transport Agency apologises for the amount of notice given for the removal of on street parking and loading zones. Video / NZHerald / AP / Gettyimages

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is currently considering advice that could see State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns in Northland closed completely for two months early next year.

The vital transport link has been hammered by slips and flooding, causing numerous closures already this year, due to several severe weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Northern Advocate understands the proposed full closure, if approved by Waka Kotahi’s board, is likely to be from Waitangi Day to Easter 2024.

A Waka Kotahi spokeswoman confirmed that “this month, the Waka Kotahi board is considering a recommendation for further recovery and rebuild work in the Brynderwyns”.

“This recommendation seeks funding to ensure this vital connection for Te Tai Tokerau is maintained for the short to medium term.

“This recommendation would result in a full closure of SH1 Brynderwyn Hills in order to complete this work as safely and as efficiently as possible.”

The spokeswoman said work was being done to prepare for the closure “to ensure alternative routes will be fit for purpose”.

“Confirmed detour routes and closure dates will be advised next month following our usual internal processes and approvals.

“We will work around key dates such as Waitangi Day and Easter, and during this process we will engage with our partners, stakeholders and the community to ensure the work is carefully planned to minimise disruptions as much as possible.”

The Brynderwyns were fully closed or down to one lane as work was carried out to fix several slips caused by Cyclone Gabrielle from February, along with an earlier closure because of storm damage. It was fully opened on April 17.

A Northland Inc economic impact report found the effects of the repeated closures bled the region of $1.94 million each day it was closed, to a total of at least $112.8m.

The closures also wreaked havoc on local roads used as detours, including the route via Mangawhai and Waipū for motorists, and the routes heavy vehicles were directed to via SH12 and SH14.

Many trucks took the shorter Mangawhai route, resulting in truck and trailer units getting stuck and blocking the road between Langs Beach and Mangawhai.

That resulted in Civil Defence issuing a ban.

SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills was closed numerous times this year, causing widespread havoc on local roads used as detours.

Northland MP Grant McCallum said if the funding were to be made available “while we consider other options, I reluctantly support it”.

But residents and businesses “need to know what’s going on”.

“I want to be reassured it’s essential work to keep it open in the short term while we look for an alternative route,” he said.

“Northland can’t hold its breath every time it rains.”

McCallum said alternative routes needed to be “well-marked and thought out so there’s minimal disruption to the communities affected”.

“We don’t want the state highway going through Mangawhai. It’s going to be a nightmare for them.”

The Waka Kotahi spokeswoman said contractors Fulton Hogan were currently continuing with recovery work in the area, “as they have done since the severe weather events of early 2023″.

“Recovery works will be ongoing, across all regions, until the state highway network returns to how it was before the weather events.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, food, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.