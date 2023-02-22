One of the slips on the Brynderwyns. Photo / Supplied

Another truck and trailer unit is stuck on Cove Rd this afternoon, despite a Civil Defence ban on the vehicles using the SH1 detour.

Police confirmed they were responding the blockage on the road between Langs Beach and Mangawhai, which was reported around 1pm.

A spokesperson said police were actively patrolling the route “where possible”.

Truck and trailer units were officially banned from the route by Northland Civil Defence Emergency Group Controller Graeme MacDonald on Monday after a truck and trailer was stuck on a bend in the road for several hours.

Further guidance was sent out by Northland Civil Defence yesterday afternoon, confirming that the ban on truck and trailer units remained in force, and heavy traffic should be limited to vehicles servicing the local areas.

The approved detour while SH1 is closed through the Brynderwyns is SH12/14 via Dargaville. Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd is only to be used by heavy vehicles below 50 tonnes with destinations south of Whangārei.

“All parties recognise that traffic volumes on the alternate routes - which were also damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle - are a concern,” MacDonald said.

“This also needs to be balanced with the necessity to get freight through to Northland while minimising the additional costs and time that are unfortunately inevitable until our roading network is fully operational again.

“What has been worked out is a compromise solution and we’re asking all parties to show co-operation and understanding and do their utmost to protect our vital but currently-vulnerable routes.”

Northland Civil Defence posted on social media today about the comments posted on their page about the current roading situation, singling out one user who called those in charge of fixing the Brynderwyns “muppets”.

The post said Civil Defence was proud to be associated with the “muppets” who were “working every possible hour” after Cyclone Gabrielle.















