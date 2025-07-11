Tourism, such as cruise ships visiting the Bay of Islands, is one of four areas Northland wanted to prioritise in its regional deal. Photo / NZME
Northland leaders need to work together more if they want to secure a regional deal, says Regional Development Minister Shane Jones.
The north missed out on being one of the country’s first areas to secure a city or regional deal with central Government, who chose Auckland, Otago/Central Lakes and WesternBay of Plenty for its first negotiations.
The regional deals promise improved central government co-ordination, early collaboration with regions on system reforms, new funding and financing tools, and support to unlock growth sectors.
“Each village in Northland is very proud of their local town hall, local marae and local sports committee. It will just take a bit of time, I suspect, until the Northland leaders can make an unfettered commitment to a Northland strategy.”
Jones said Northland also appeared irrational when Whangārei District Council decided to not go ahead with Ōkuru Landing, effectively turning down a $59m central Government grant for the conference centre.
However, he said Northland’s leaders should not despair, as missing out on the first regional deal does not mean central Government funding is cut off for the north.