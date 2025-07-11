He thought the region needed to present a co-ordinated approach to challenges, such as Local Waters Done Well, the replacement for Three Waters, he said.

With 200,000 people living in Northland, it makes sense for the region to be united, Jones said.

“Each village in Northland is very proud of their local town hall, local marae and local sports committee. It will just take a bit of time, I suspect, until the Northland leaders can make an unfettered commitment to a Northland strategy.”

Jones said Northland also appeared irrational when Whangārei District Council decided to not go ahead with Ōkuru Landing, effectively turning down a $59m central Government grant for the conference centre.

However, he said Northland’s leaders should not despair, as missing out on the first regional deal does not mean central Government funding is cut off for the north.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says the regional deals are all about presenting a united front. Photo / NZME

“The Brynderwyns is going ahead, the dry dock is going ahead and the $130m to upgrade the transmission capacity, that’s on the cards.”

Jones also said the railway extension to Marsden Point “is going to happen” with Winston Peters being Rail Minister.

A detailed business case is due to be presented to central Government for approval shortly.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo, who is chairman of the Northland Mayoral Forum, is hopeful Te Tai Tokerau might be chosen for the second tranche of regional deals.

“The Government was very impressed with the way Northland worked together to produce our document. It showed potential and showed a region working together to make things happen.”

Cocurullo was also confident Northland would still get projects already committed to, such as the Brynderwyn Hills replacement and the Whangārei Hospital rebuild.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.