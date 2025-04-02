The finer details of the “ambitious” application submitted to the Government as part of its initiative to boost local economies were shared yesterday.
Northland’s proposal is expected to hike business and household income and reduce unemployment in the region.
The application explained how prioritising future energy, marine manufacturing, primary industries and tourism could boost Northland’s GDP by $977 million and exports by $877m, as well as create more than 6000 jobs.
Joint Regional Economic Development Committee chair and Far North councillor John Vujcich believed Northland’s plan was ambitious but achievable.
“Smarter investment is crucial for Northland’s growth, and collaboration with central government is essential to provide a healthy economic, social and physical environment we can pass on to future generations.”
Vujcich said the development opportunities identified within the proposal could double Northland’s economy, which was said to have weakened.
Inflation, high interest rates, lower commodity prices, fewer international visitors, additional Covid-19 lockdowns, storms and the closure of Marsden Point – New Zealand’s only oil refinery – were all said in the proposal to have hurt the economy.
The application referenced the need for a facility in Whangārei dedicated to building vessels designed for reduced carbon emissions and fuel consumption, amid the renewal of the in-shore commercial fishing fleet.
Future energy was a chosen sector as the application said Northland was a testbed for renewable energy because of the abundance of sun and wind.
There had already been growth in wind and solar projects, such as the Kaiwaikawe Wind Farm in Kaipara and the 120MW solar farm in Ruakākā.
“Adding further capability to the Grid line will enable transmission connectivity to bring more energy projects online to the Auckland market,” the application said, “as well as providing local energy sources to allow more businesses to establish in the region.”
Marsden Point was highlighted as a sitting opportunity. The application said the closed refinery was an underutilised site with “world-class infrastructure”, “attractive zoning” and existing resource consents.
“Sites like this are rare globally and this puts the region in a unique position to move quickly forward with future fuels production and energy resilience.”
Many of the projects referenced in the application were forecast to create new employment opportunities – some high-paying.
But before any economic opportunities could be unlocked, the proposal stated infrastructure needed to be enabled – especially upgrades to roads, rail and ports.
The regional plan would still be met with hurdles to overcome – challenges linked to housing, climate, medical and educational, employment, particularly of Māori, Pasifika and disabled people – in a low-growth, high-cost regional economy.
The application stated the need for economic growth that creates opportunities through innovative ideas and elevates standards of living “couldn’t be more obvious in Northland”.
“Our focus is on economic growth as we have opportunities to enhance job creation, attract investment and provide resources for local businesses, ensuring all our communities benefit.”
The proposal now heads into a selection process before the Government decides by the end of the year whether it will progress and how.
Paul Linton, chief executive of Northland Inc, said that Northland has a proven, strong track record of collaboration with Government, Māori and industry.
“The region is ready to act, with governance, projects, and private sector support already in place – we just need central government to capitalise on the opportunity that the Northland region presents to them.”