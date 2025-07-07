Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Covid inquiry told Northland businesses still haven’t recovered from lockdowns

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Grant Illingworth KC spoke to Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge about the second phase of the Covid-19 inquiry.

Northland businesses are still dealing with a “giant hangover” from the Covid lockdowns and restrictions, business organisation NorthChamber has told the Covid-19 inquiry.

Northland Chamber of Commerce chairman Tim Robinson and chief executive Leah McKerrow spoke to the inquiry on Monday on behalf of Te Tai Tokerau businesses, as part

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate