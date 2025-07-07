Covid meant the business lost momentum, was unable to get overseas opportunities and led to change worldwide, she said.
The business took on debt which is still a big issue, McKerrow explained.
She told the inquiry she would like to see Northlanders empowered to create local solutions, including using NorthChamber, local government politicians, and kaumātua and kuia.
The second phase of the inquiry was initiated in an agreement by the coalition parties in Government after the 2023 election.
The first phase of the Covid-19 inquiry wrapped up last year, concluding the vaccine mandates caused huge pain to a “substantial minority”.
They also said lockdowns were an effective tool for managing elimination, but the Government should have considered a broader range of factors in their decision-making in relation to the late-2021 lockdown, which ended up being the longest.