The report from the first phase of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 response has been released, finding that some vaccine requirements were “applied too broadly and remained in place for too long”.

This “caused harm to individuals and families and contributed to loss of social capital” and the consequent loss of trust may have hurt the ability to respond to future pandemics, the inquiry said.

Included among the key findings of the report was that the “use of compulsion” - including mandating various public health measures – was one of the “most controversial aspects” of the Covid-19 response.

This included the decision to put requirements around vaccines, described in the report as a “major source of tension and social division”, with “strongly held views both for and against their use”.

It said that based on the information available in 2021, it was “reasonable” for the Government to issue orders mandating vaccines for specific occupations, such as for border and health workers. The vaccine pass system designed in late 2021, when Delta was the dominant variant, was also described as “reasonable”.

But some vaccine requirements were “applied more broadly than originally envisaged” and the case for them became weaker in 2022 once Omicron became the dominant variant.

“The case for vaccine requirements of all kinds weakened in early 2022 with the arrival of the Omicron variant, since vaccination was now much less effective in preventing Covid-19 transmission and immunity waned over time.

“While beneficial to the individual concerned, vaccination now offered less protection to others and the public health case for requiring it was weak.

“In our view, some workplace, occupational and other vaccine requirements were applied too broadly and remained in place for too long, which caused harm to individuals and families and contributed to loss of social capital.”

This led to social and economic consequences, “reduced trust in government” and also contributed to “lower uptake of other vaccines”.

“In hindsight, vaccine mandates had substantial, long-lasting impacts that would need to be taken into account in any future decisions around their use in a pandemic response.”

This may make future pandemic responses more difficult, the inquiry said.

“The occupation of Parliament grounds in protest against a range of matters, including mandatory measures (especially vaccine requirements), represented the most significant civil unrest in Aotearoa New Zealand for some time. It is likely to have far reaching social consequences.”

The inquiry found testing, contact tracking and masking requirements were “reasonable” but there were practical issues with their implementation which could be improved for future pandemic responses.

It presents a long list of lessons to be learnt from the response as well as a large number of recommendations for the Government to now consider.

Brooke van Velden, the Internal Affairs Minister who received the report on Thursday, welcomed it.

“The delivery of the phase 1 report marks the conclusion of phase 1 of the Inquiry. Phase 1 Commissioners Professor Tony Blakely and John Whitehead have now resigned from their roles” said van Velden.

“In June I announced there would be a second phase of the Inquiry into Covid-19, covering outstanding matters of public concern including vaccine mandates and safety as well as the impact on social and economic disruption.”

The head of the inquiry, epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely, said on Wednesday that vaccine mandates caused huge pain to a “substantial minority” during the pandemic and Government should consider whether their benefits outweighed their harms.

He said that while the mandates during the later stages of the pandemic were supported by most New Zealanders, the damage to social cohesion needed to be considered when planning for future outbreaks.

It wasn’t clear until Thursday afternoon whether the report would be released today, with the minister previously saying she wouldn’t release it until the second phase was under way.

The full report released on Thursday can be found here.



