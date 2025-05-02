To help address homelessness and people with mental health issues, Mitchell suggested there was a need for more collaboration between the likes of local government, police, Kāinga Ora, social service agencies and business representatives.

Such an approach worked well to reduce crime in Auckland’s CBD, where people previously felt too scared to walk down the streets at night, he said.

But Whangārei already has several groups working together, including the CitySafe partnership, and attendees pointed out the “service poverty” in Northland not experienced in places like Auckland.

Mitchell said a new Social Investment Agency will help to ensure services cover what is needed.

He also spoke in favour of a police crackdown on gangs pushing drugs. Such an approach was successful in Ōpōtiki - the only area which has not seen an increase in meth use.

Mitchell said there would also be legislation to crackdown on “boy racers” and unlawful bike riders with a punitive approach.

While Mitchell’s police portfolio dominated the question-and-answer session, he also talked about his other roles as Minister of Emergency Management and Recovery, Corrections, Sport and Recreation, and Ethnic Communities.

With emergencies, Mitchell said there is only one country more prone to natural disasters than New Zealand: Bangladesh.

Northlanders should be proud of the way they have responded to the many weather events in the region, he said.

