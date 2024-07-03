She said before they realise the full potential of the premises, there is a lot of work ahead to transform the space into the vibrant hub they envision.

The charity is calling on the wider community and their supporters to help them raise the estimated $450,000 required to do so.

“We have plans to create a community lounge where whānau can rest, reset and talk with our kaiārahi (support workers) about their housing and support needs, and our community law team will be based on-site too.

“Breakfast and lunch will be served six days a week, and there will be shower facilities but we can’t make it happen alone. We depend greatly on our community of supporters.”

Cassidy-Canning said while some team members and kaiārahi are already working from the new location, 155 Open Arms remains open as the primary location for the community to drop in and access their support services.

“After Covid our work never stopped, the needs of people just kept escalating. It’s not that the issues were not there before Covid, Covid just made them more obvious.”

She said she felt they have created a space where people get to feel safe.

“We have a growing economy and population and the impact is on the most vulnerable… Tai Tokerau has high deprivation levels and it needs to be at the top of the list for assistance.”

Yesterday the organisation hosted about 100 people in a Puanga Matariki celebratory hāngī at Hihiaua Cultural Centre.

A Matariki community hāngī was all about celebrating what 155 Whare Awhina has achieved. Photo / Denise Piper

The event was a chance for whanaungatanga [kinship] and to celebrate the benefits of the service, which is all about being a voice for the community, Liz Cassidy-Canning said.

“There are many things that we can achieve together.”

One Whangārei man, who didn’t want to give his name, said he has been hugely helped by services offered by 155 Whare Āwhina.

“It’s really hard out there. I’m a good tenant - I’m not a ratbag - but it’s still hard to find somewhere to live.”

The man also got kai from the organisation when he was short on food, he said.

Another big help have been health clinics offered at 155 Open Arms, which have helped the man get regular checks for cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels. With this support, he has been able to focus on his health and lose weight.

“I used to be 160kg - it’s really hard to lose weight, I’ve got to keep at it. Plus they provide fruit and vegetables which are really expensive to buy.”