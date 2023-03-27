Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei safe despite increase in CBD assaults - Northland police

By
3 mins to read
There have been 29 assaults in the Whangārei CBD so far this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There have been 29 assaults in the Whangārei CBD so far this year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

As the number of assaults unfolding in central Whangārei increases, police maintain the city centre is still “by and large” a safe place for people to frequent.

Police revealed 29 assaults had taken place in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate