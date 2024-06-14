Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Think of a number between one and 100 - Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate
4 mins to read
"Think of a number between one and 100." Photo / 123RF

"Think of a number between one and 100." Photo / 123RF

Joe Bennett is a Lyttelton-based writer and columnist. He has been writing a column since 2017.

OPINION

Think of a number between one and 100. Go on. Humour me. And please write it down so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate