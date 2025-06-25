KDC alone estimates more than $240 million is needed over the next decade.

The Government requires Northland to submit a water services delivery plan by September 3. If councils don’t agree on a plan, Local Government Minister Simon Watts may intervene.

Cocurullo, who is also Whangārei Mayor, said it was incorrect to assume consumers would automatically pay more.

“There are too many potential variables to indicate what might take place,” he said.

He also declined to comment on whether Whangārei ratepayers might end up subsidising Kaipara and Far North residents. However, this possibility has influenced how much KDC is willing to commit to a shared model.

Under the water reforms, councils must propose how they will deliver water services while meeting stricter regulations, supporting growth, and remaining financially sustainable.

It follows the 2016 Havelock North public health crisis, where contaminated drinking water sickened 5500 people and potentially led to three deaths.

The former Government’s Three Waters reforms faced widespread council backlash – including from Whangārei, Far North and Kaipara district councils.

Cocurullo said the key difference with Local Water Done Well was that councils now had more say in shaping regional plans.

A working group of Northland mayors, deputy mayors and councillors is developing what Cocurullo said was a regional water plan. Their most recent meeting was held on Monday, part of a series running fortnightly since May 28.

Each council sought public feedback on preferred options in May.

While councils are encouraged to collaborate, they currently have different preferences:

WDC wants to retain in-house water services with increased collaboration. It is in a strong financial position and will decide on its model by the end of July.

KDC prefers a region-wide Council Controlled Organisation (CCO), though it initially wanted to partner with Auckland Council.

FNDC supports a strengthened in-house model with improved governance and compliance. It plans to decide on its model by July 3.

Cocurullo emphasised the importance of fairness and ensuring no treatment plants were left behind.

“While options and preferences vary, all of us are committed to evaluating opportunities to work together,” Cocurullo said.

He added the community’s feedback was helping councils explore shared or managed services, including the viability of a Northland CCO. The costs of setting it up had already been investigated.

“All three district councils are committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability, efficiency and regulatory compliance of water services in Northland.”

Each council will bring the proposed model back to their local tables for discussion, with public updates to follow.

Northland is unique nationally. WDC is among the country’s best-placed councils for water services, while KDC and FNDC face major challenges.

KDC has limited debt capacity and is still recovering from the controversial Mangawhai sewerage scheme, which led to a Supreme Court case and government-appointed commissioners.

FNDC must also invest heavily to meet new standards. It operates 24 treatment plants across a large, sparsely populated district, but has more room to borrow than KDC.

Its nine drinking water plants serve eight communities, and its 15 wastewater plants are spread across the district.

The working group includes WDC’s Cocurullo, Deputy Mayor Phil Halse, and Ken Couper; FNDC’s Mayor Moko Tepania and councillors Ann Court and John Vujcich; and KDC’s Mayor Craig Jepson, Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen, and councillor Rachael Williams.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.