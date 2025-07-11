“People asked me what I was going to do when I retired, but I really didn’t have any specific plans. Whatever I feel like doing! I might sleep in, with a book and the radio.”

She does expect to look back on good memories, flavoured with the spirit of hospitality that has been such a part of her family’s culture.

“My brother had always worked in hospitality and when he discovered he was dying, that sociability continued. We had fun and lots of laughter, he was hospitable and played the host to the end. He left everything in order, and it really was a wonderful time. Very sad, but joyous.

“And I enjoyed that, social, community aspect of the library. I enjoy witnessing the change and development in libraries, how they have become community-based places focused on providing a positive customer experience for all.

“I enjoy seeing how much people love the library, how customer-focused libraries have become, and the relationships between staff and customers.”

Urlich entered the library world young, taking a part-time job at the Dunedin Children’s Library, under the mentorship of Dorothy Neal White, who became a leader in New Zealand’s development of children’s literature and librarianship.

White was a role model and a feminist, who defended, protected and fostered other women in the workforce, and who did not disclose that she was married, because at the time that would have meant leaving her job.

In 1994, Urlich joined Whangārei District Council’s information services and then became a team leader in the old library.

The new library (opened in 2006) was an enormous investment for the council and was hailed as a major success. Architects Jasmax received a New Zealand Institute of Architects Local Award and a Creative New Zealand Built Environment Award while the Pou project was recognised by the Race Relations Conciliator.

For the following two years, Urlich was acting manager and became libraries manager in 2008.

“It was the best thing that ever happened. I had been acting manager for two years, so there were no surprises for me by the time I was appointed,” she said.

On her watch the District’s libraries have changed, developed and flourished. It has expanded to incorporate the Tikipunga Community Library, and the new Mobile Library has become a much-loved feature as it tours the wider district.

The new library, an open, friendly, bustling hub, complete with cafe, provides spaces and meeting rooms for community engagement, now opening on Sundays, and has a thriving events programme.

The outreach team was formed to lead the initiative and appears to have endless ideas, including teddy bear sleep-overs, the night cafe and the annual character hunt, and graphics and marketing have become an integral part of the programme.

New computer systems have enabled the latest in photocopying, printing and free internet use. The libraries’ website was developed on Urlich’s watch and other new technology has included an automatic sorter and radio frequency identification for books.

Online collections have increased, the library’s social media has developed, the Northland Room has been digitised, a Māori services librarian has been appointed and (one of the highlights for many) the library is now fines free.

Urlich is also much loved by her colleagues and staff, with group manager Victoria Harwood noting: “I have worked as Paula’s manager for the last three years and one of her many qualities that stood out to me has been her manaaki for her staff.

“The support and care Paula has demonstrated to many staff in the library as they navigate through personal challenges has been an example to follow and I’m sure many have been grateful for your compassion, support and understanding,” Harwood said.

Paula’s last day as libraries manager was Friday, June 27, and she will be missed.

Her successor is Glenn Davidson, who has been her right-hand man for many years, has played many senior roles during the library’s evolution and is well equipped to fill her shoes.