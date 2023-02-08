Northlanders fear the recent closure of State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns will become another “Mangamuka Gorge situation”. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland leaders are calling on the Government to pull finger on a four-lane highway between Auckland and Whangārei amid fears the latest closure of the Brynderwyns will turn into another “Mangamuka situation”.

Two weeks after heavy rain caused slips that shut State Highway 1 south of the Brynderwyn Hills, there is still no timeline for when it will be fully open, which has some Northlanders drawing similarities with the Mangamuka Gorge, closed since last August with no completion date in sight.

And with climate change starting to wreak havoc around the country, Northlanders are urging the Government to tackle the region’s roading issue with urgency.

Mangōnui Haulage owner Sean Sparksman said the current detour available to heavy vehicles, along SH12 and SH14, adds another 50 kilometres to each trip.

The extra mileage, wages and fuel amounted to $500 a day, which “we’ve got to pass on to someone”, he said.

It was “concerning” that there was no timeline for repairs, he said.

“We’re already putting up with Mangamuka Gorge being closed. Is this going down the same road?

“No one’s got any foreplanning... it seems to be patched up until it happens again.

“With this type of weather, this is going to be the norm.”

Sparksman said the southern side of the Brynderwyns needs to be upgraded to the standard of the northern side, which saw $18 million spent on widening the road and shoulders, removing tight corners and installing safety barriers in 2015.

“Our infrastructure needs to be up to a certain standard, and it’s not.

“They spend $20m on the north side of the Brynderwyns and nothing on the other side.

“As an operator using the road all the time, the southern side is where infrastructure needed to be improved.”

SH1 has been closed from the SH12 intersection to Waipū since January 27, when downpours and strong winds caused major slips.

Work is continuing to clear slips from the Brynderwyns, but there is still no timeframe for when the vital road will re-open.

Motorists have to detour via Mangawhai and Waipū, and heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14.

From February 6, one lane of the road was open to northbound traffic between 8am and 8pm, but southbound traffic must detour 24/7 and northbound traffic must use the detour overnight.

This is “until further notice”, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said he had discussions with Waka Kotahi and Transport Minister Michael Wood last week, along with several discussions with ministers at Waitangi.

“However, none of the ministers could give us a clear time [regarding] when it would open again.

“It’s absolutely frustrating with the length of time it’s been out.

“Central government needs to put the emphasis on the state highway now.

“This is making a huge impact on our economy and our district.

“Builders are unable to do work in Warkworth - because of the detours, they’re losing half the day. That’s just one industry.”

The Brynderwyns have been closed several times in the past, including on January 10 due to slips caused by ex-tropical cyclone Hale.

Cocurullo said the Northland Mayoral Forum wants a four-lane highway from Whangārei to Auckland fast-tracked.

The highway was flagged by then-transport minister Simon Bridges in 2016, and again by then-National Party leader Judith Collins in 2020.

The detours were doing “horrendous damage” to local roads, including through Mangawhai and the Waipū Gorge, which is down to one lane, Cocurullo said.

“The damage being done to our local roads is unbelievable.

“The fact the state highway is not up and running is a major issue.”

Northland Chamber of Commerce president Tim Robinson agreed.

“We’ve had successive governments over the last 30 years say roading should be prioritised in Northland, but immediately backtrack on it.

“We do worry it’ll end up a Mangamuka situation here when we’re reliant on alternative routes which are not fit for purpose.

“The Government has got to commit to a four-lane expressway between Whangārei and Auckland like they have in the Waikato.”

Trucks trying to avoid the lengthy detour via Dargaville are trying their luck on the slightly quicker but narrow and windy Mangawhai-Waipū route.

This caused police to issue a warning to heavy vehicles to avoid using Cove Rd after officers attended “two incidents” involving trucks travelling on the route last Friday.

Robinson, who lives at Langs Beach, said one truck got stuck on a bend, which held up traffic for over an hour.

He’s been watching the line haul trucks “rumbling through” the coastal area - one evening he counted 10 in one hour.

“It’s pretty clear they’re fed up with that extra time.

“In Langs Beach, there’s quite a bit of erosion going on due to storms... the endless traffic will only exacerbate the erosion further.

“There’s a risk of that route going out of action.”

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said the closure of the Brynderwyns was having a “huge impact on the Far North”.

“We are already at a disadvantage with the Mangamukas closed.

“The 20,000 residents living north of the Mangamukas already have added time pressures around the detour there.”

Tepania said it was “incredibly concerning” another chunk of state highway was closed.

“This is the lifeline transport link between Northland and Auckland for all of our goods.

“It has huge cost implications for us in the Far North.”

Waka Kotahi maintenance and operations regional manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult thanked road users for their patience.

“A slip on the south of the waterfall is being closely monitored by our crews and geotechnical engineers, as well as additional slips and ground movement.

“Once we have certainty that this area is safe and all necessary checks have been completed, we can re-open the road in both directions.”

Hori-Hoult did not answer questions about when this was likely to be.