A “broker” who took $60,000 from two friends promising he could double their money within 12 months trading stock market shares has admitted blowing the lot on sports betting and says gambling “ruined my life”.
In an extraordinary interview with the Herald, Auckland man Joshua Calvert confessed that he lost the money during 2021 and 2022 while sending his victims bogus monthly financial records tracking their supposed investment returns to make them believe they were getting rich.
The glowing but patently false investment statements appear to have worked, with one of the victims, Jordan Sandford, eventually handing over his life savings.
But little did he know there was no tech stock portfolio or bullish longer-term trades. In fact Calvert had a gambling addiction and was buying time in a bid to recoup his snowballing losses.
Speaking exclusively to the Herald, Calvert, 30, admitted he is not a registered financial service provider and said none of the money was ever invested in shares.
“I wasn’t thinking methodically or logically. It was fight or flight. ‘What’s the next game? What can I bid on?’
“The last couple of weeks I was making ridiculous bets - thousands of dollars on some Malaysian league at 3 o’clock in the morning.
“I was beside myself with guilt and anxiety. At that point I was like, ‘I’m probably going to go to prison’.”
Calvert said he did not set out to deceive his friends and genuinely believed he could grow their money and make a profit before things crashed and burned.
“I wouldn’t call myself a scammer, but I would definitely say I’ve done something unforgivable. There’s no defence for what I did.”
Sandford is a 24-year-old family violence co-ordinator now living in Australia. He said he trusted Calvert, who he met through an Auckland church, and the scheme seemed legitimate as each deposit was documented with a signed loan contract, complete with penalty clauses should the broker default.
But things turned sour mid-last year when Sandford, who had by then sunk $55,000 into the scheme, became suspicious and demanded his money back.
By that time, the financial statements suggested Sandford’s investment had ballooned to $98,000. But Calvert, who claimed to have set himself up as a trader with numerous other “clients” on his books, began making excuses about why the money could not be paid out.
First, Calvert claimed the money had been frozen in a US trading account because he’d “communicated” with someone under suspicion of money laundering, correspondence viewed by the Herald shows.
Next, he was in hospital after suffering a medical episode and could not respond to attempts to reach him because he was under doctors’ orders to avoid stress.
As the situation became more fraught, Calvert told Sandford and his fellow investor, who contributed $5000, he was sorry for the delay, trying to obtain a personal loan from ASB, and raiding his KiwiSaver account to reimburse them in full.
The money never arrived.
“He said, ‘I’ve definitely got the money, you’ll definitely get paid back’, and kept stringing us along,” Sandford said.
“But there was no money left and he’d falsified everything.
“He sent us monthly statements that detailed what stocks he’d put the money into, including the very small amount of money he supposedly put into sports betting.
“I thought this would be a great way to have someone steward my money and make sure it was being looked after responsibly.
But the apparent windfall profits described in the statements defied market trends, Jansen said.
“They were showing significant returns and this was over a period when the share market was reversing. It just didn’t look right.”
Jansen confronted Calvert by phone and says the former Vodafone worker confessed to the ruse.
He claimed Calvert said: “‘I’ll just tell you straight - none of those financial statements exist. I was just doing that to keep Jordan onside and buy myself time to sort everything out’. He was very upfront about it.
“He lost control and was doubling down on the sports betting and just couldn’t stop. He said in the end he was just doing hail marys and putting straight naked positions on, and trying to get their money back.”
After learning the money was gone, Sandford and Jansen approached Calvert’s parents in a bid to mediate and agree a repayment plan to stave off legal action.
However, Calvert was on a benefit and could only afford a nominal weekly repayment, which Sandford estimated would take 17 years to reimburse his losses.
The negotiation ended and Sandford contacted police in November.
In a statement, police said they’d received a report of alleged fraud and investigations were “ongoing”.
But after Calvert confirmed he had not been contacted by investigators, the Herald asked police what inquiries had occurred and why no one had tried to interview him four months on from Sandford’s complaint.
Police said they had nothing further to add.
Sandford and Jensen also alerted the Serious Fraud Office and Financial Markets Authority (FMA). However, both agencies declined to investigate. The FMA said the matter was outside its remit because no financial product or financial services were being offered.