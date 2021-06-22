Broken wastewater pipe on Napier's Kennedy Rd causes disruptions

Kennedy Rd and Bill Hercock St is down to one lane while Napier City Council respond to a suspected broken wastewater pipe. Photo / NZME

A section of Kennedy Rd has been closed in both directions due to a broken wastewater pipe.

At 5pm Napier City Council said Kennedy Rd between Bill Hercock St to Downing Ave in Pirimai, Napier will be closed in both directions until further notice.

Pirimai residents are being asked to refrain from flushing toilets, using dishwashers and washing machines and empyting baths while Napier City Council responds to a suspected broken wastewater pipe on the road.

Detours will be in place but people are asked to avoid the area.

Before the road closure, one section of Kennedy Rd near Bill Hercock St was down to one lane.

NCC chief executive Steph Rotarangi said the water team would be working at the site overnight to fix the damage, with works expected to be completed by Wednesday morning.

"We know this is impacting residents and have all available resources working to fix the issue and reduce any cultural and environmental impacts and avoid public health risk."

Residents are also advised to avoid the County Waterway from Kennedy Road to the estuary and any activities at the estuary or Pandora Pond should be postponed until further notice.