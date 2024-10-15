“I’ve had to cancel a delivery that I’m expecting because it’s over 40kg and I can’t lift that all the way up there,” she said.

Toetoe was frustrated she had not been adequately informed of the fault or when it would be fixed.

“I have to argue with them [building management] to get an answer about any situation that’s happening with the building. It feels like they don’t really care about the people that live in these buildings.”

Body corporate chairman Roger Bradshaw told the Herald that lift company Otis was working to fix it, but the necessary part needed to be shipped from overseas.

Bradshaw acknowledged the disruption residents were facing and said building management had been proactive in dealing with the issue.

“I understand the lift failed on Saturday night. Our body corp managers were called out on Saturday night and went and did the inspection,” he said.

“Then it was determined that they needed to come on-site again first thing Sunday morning.

“They were undertaking a weld of the part, and we’re just waiting for an ETA [estimated time of arrival] so they can put it in.”

Bradshaw said a mechanical link had broken. The part has a 30-year service life, and he said management took “a very proactive approach to maintenance” but would put in a new preventative maintenance programme for the lift.

He praised Otis and other lift companies for being quick and responsive when issues arose.

He said it was “a great building” in a prime location, near a soon-to-be-opened underground train station, the Auckland University of Technology, the library and the Art Gallery.

