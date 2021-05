Briscoes says a report of a dispute at its Hornby store on Wednesday was incorrect.

13 May, 2021 01:25 AM Quick Read

Briscoes says a report of a dispute at its Hornby store on Wednesday was incorrect.

Briscoes says a report that a Christchurch store worker was threatened by a customer with a knife in a dispute over counterfeit notes was incorrect.

Christchurch-based Star news reported earlier today that an alleged incident had occurred at Briscoes' Hornby store on Wednesday.

Briscoes Group said in a statement that the reported incident did not take place.

"No such, or similar, incident has occurred," a company spokesman said.