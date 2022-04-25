Tim Dower pays tribute to Newstalk ZB host Bruce Russell. Audio / Newstalk ZB

Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking is remembering his colleague for the brilliant complete broadcaster he was.

Newstalk ZB's Bruce Russell, one of New Zealand's longest-serving and beloved broadcasters, suddenly died on Sunday at the radio station's office in central Auckland, shortly before he was due on air to host the station's overnight show.

On his breakfast show this morning Hosking said Russell's death was "so unexpected" and "shocking".

Hosking recalled meeting the beloved broadcaster for the first time in the 80s at King Country Radio.

A caller yesterday had highlighted that Russell didn't rely on callers to keep his show's running, a point Hosking found interesting and agreed with.

"It didn't matter if anyone called because he always had something to say, another story to tell and something interesting to impart and that's the mark of great broadcaster," said Hosking.

Hosking explained a number of things contribute to becoming a great broadcaster: institutional knowledge, knows how to write an ad, knows how to run a radio station, has worked in radio stations of all sizes and understands communities and audiences.

"That's a complete broadcaster and that's what Bruce was and that's sadly why we will miss him so much," said Hosking.

Kate Hawkesby, host of Newstalk ZB's early edition, said Russell worked so much that he'd become a part of the furniture at the station.

"I can't think of a time he wasn't at work," said Hawkesby.

"He was part of the fabric of this place."

Hawkesby said Russell was rather sceptical of her for many years.

"When I first started here many moons ago as a newsreader on the then Paul Holmes Breakfast, he was very sceptical of me, another TV person coming to radio, he wasn't sure," she said.

Even as Hawkesby started her Early Edition show she says Russell remained sceptical.

"And then one day Meghan Markle blew on to the scene and I was – it felt like at the time - the only person saying I don't trust her, something's not right. And that was it, " she said.

"That was the moment Bruce decided - I think - that he liked me. I got such serious heat for saying what I thought about Markle, but Bruce agreed with me."

From there she felt he had his seal of approval, he would chat to her about the royals on a regular basis, shared texts with her that he thought she'd like or laugh at and always asked for her opinion on unfolding Harry and Meghan dramas.

"So I will miss our morning chats as we passed the baton between our shows. He will be extremely hard to replace, and he'll be sorely missed by his loyal listeners," said Hawkesby.