Bridge strike sparks cancellations, delays to trains on Auckland's southern line

Auckland Transport is warning commuters to expected delays on the southern line after a Papakura train bridge was struck by a vehicle. Photo / Supplied

South Auckland train commuters can expect services to resume their normal schedule after a bridge was struck by a vehicle this morning, closing a section of the Southern line.

Just before midday Auckland Transport said track clearance had been received and trains on the line were running their full length again.

However, it said passengers could still expect some minor delays and possible cancellations while they resumed their normal schedule.

Due to bridge struck by a vehicle at Subway road, Papakura. All the Southern line train services are cancelled between Homai and Papakura. All the Southern line services are terminating at Homai train Station. Please expect delays and cancellations. pic.twitter.com/DzJiKE7sMF — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 24, 2021

Earlier Auckland Transport said all Southern line train services were cancelled between Homai and Papakura with passenger services ending at Homai train station after a vehicle collided with a rail bridge.

The incident had happened before 11am at Subway Rd, Papakura.

Those travelling by train were being told to expect delays and cancellations.