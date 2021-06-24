Bridge strike sparks cancellations, delays to trains on Auckland's southern line

South Auckland train commuters can expect services to resume their normal schedule after a bridge was struck by a vehicle this morning, closing a section of the Southern line.
Just before midday Auckland Transport said track clearance had been received and trains on the line were running their full length again.
However, it said passengers could still expect some minor delays and possible cancellations while they resumed their normal schedule.
Earlier Auckland Transport said all Southern line train services were cancelled between Homai and Papakura with passenger services ending at Homai train station after a vehicle collided with a rail bridge.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The incident had happened before 11am at Subway Rd, Papakura.
Those travelling by train were being told to expect delays and cancellations.