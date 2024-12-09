A police spokesperson said they were working collaboratively with Fire and Emergency fire investigators to ascertain how the fire may have been started and whether any persons may have been responsible.

The Bridge Hill vegetation fire spread to 980ha on Friday. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

“Police are conducting inquiries that include speaking to a number of individuals and groups in the area prior to the fire, including school groups,” police said.

Rudolf Steiner School principal Paul Kennedy earlier told the Herald a group of its students were evacuated from the Environmental Education Centre because of the fire.

“They were transported back to school. We are very thankful that all our students, staff and helpers are safely back home,” he said.

On Thursday, smoke from the Bridge Hill blaze drifted towards Castle Hill Village, and there were fears that flames could follow.

However, Incident Commander Brian Keown said the fire did not enter the village overnight.

Holloway Lodge – an old Forest Service Hut – had been destroyed in the blaze.

State Highway 73 near Craigieburn was also forced closed on Thursday as the fire jumped the major highway. It reopened on Friday with piloted traffic.

In its latest update, Fire and Emergency said high winds in the area created dust storms across the fire ground on Sunday due to the lack of vegetation.

It said this reduced visibility for motorists on SH73.

“We’d urge everyone to take extra care when driving on the road, as they have been doing since the road was reopened with traffic restrictions.”

