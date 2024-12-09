Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Bridge Hill fire: Police speak to four schools with students on camp when large blaze erupted

Benjamin Plummer
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald
  • Police are investigating whether a vegetation fire in Canterbury, which grew to almost 1000ha, was started by school students on camp.
  • Several school camps were evacuated, and residents of an alpine village self-evacuated after the Bridge Hill fire erupted.
  • Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was largely controlled on Sunday, but high winds created dust storms, reducing visibility on State Highway 73.

Police are investigating whether a vegetation fire that grew to almost 1000ha in size in Canterbury may have been started by school students on camp in the area.

Several school camps were evacuated following the fire at Bridge Hill, which broke out on Thursday morning. Several residents of an alpine village self-evacuated their homes over fears the blaze could reach their township.

On Sunday, Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire, which grew to about 980ha, was largely controlled and crews remained on site to monitor the perimeter for hotspots.

The Herald understands police are now speaking to students at four schools whose students were on camp in the area - some staying at the Environmental Education Centre and others at Forest Lodge and if they had any part in causing the blaze.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesperson said they were working collaboratively with Fire and Emergency fire investigators to ascertain how the fire may have been started and whether any persons may have been responsible.

The Bridge Hill vegetation fire spread to 980ha on Friday. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand
The Bridge Hill vegetation fire spread to 980ha on Friday. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

“Police are conducting inquiries that include speaking to a number of individuals and groups in the area prior to the fire, including school groups,” police said.

Rudolf Steiner School principal Paul Kennedy earlier told the Herald a group of its students were evacuated from the Environmental Education Centre because of the fire.

“They were transported back to school. We are very thankful that all our students, staff and helpers are safely back home,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Thursday, smoke from the Bridge Hill blaze drifted towards Castle Hill Village, and there were fears that flames could follow.

However, Incident Commander Brian Keown said the fire did not enter the village overnight.

Holloway Lodge – an old Forest Service Hut – had been destroyed in the blaze.

State Highway 73 near Craigieburn was also forced closed on Thursday as the fire jumped the major highway. It reopened on Friday with piloted traffic.

In its latest update, Fire and Emergency said high winds in the area created dust storms across the fire ground on Sunday due to the lack of vegetation.

It said this reduced visibility for motorists on SH73.

“We’d urge everyone to take extra care when driving on the road, as they have been doing since the road was reopened with traffic restrictions.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand