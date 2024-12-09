- Police are investigating whether a vegetation fire in Canterbury, which grew to almost 1000ha, was started by school students on camp.
- Several school camps were evacuated, and residents of an alpine village self-evacuated after the Bridge Hill fire erupted.
- Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was largely controlled on Sunday, but high winds created dust storms, reducing visibility on State Highway 73.
Police are investigating whether a vegetation fire that grew to almost 1000ha in size in Canterbury may have been started by school students on camp in the area.
Several school camps were evacuated following the fire at Bridge Hill, which broke out on Thursday morning. Several residents of an alpine village self-evacuated their homes over fears the blaze could reach their township.
On Sunday, Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire, which grew to about 980ha, was largely controlled and crews remained on site to monitor the perimeter for hotspots.
The Herald understands police are now speaking to students at four schools whose students were on camp in the area - some staying at the Environmental Education Centre and others at Forest Lodge and if they had any part in causing the blaze.