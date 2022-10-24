Brian Tamaki’s umbrella party to contest Hamilton West byelection

Brian and Hannah Tamaki say they are 'bringing back common sense' at the launch of their new political party 'Freedoms NZ' at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau. Video / Dean Purcell

Brian Tamaki’s umbrella party will stand a Vision New Zealand political candidate in the Hamilton West byelection.

Vision New Zealand leader Hannah Tamaki announced at a party event today that they would be contesting in the Hamilton West byelection.

Tamaki told the Herald they had a candidate in mind, however was reluctant to disclose who the person is yet.

"But we do definitely have a candidate. I have just been given a house to work from in West Hamilton as well, so it's very exciting.

"I have lots of people say if you stand in byelection we will support you ... we will put foot soldiers out for you so that's a good sign," Tamaki said.

When asked if there were any other electorates the party would be contesting in, Tamaki said they had an eye on a few electorates to stand in.

"I am not actually sure on the total one that I am going to stand in yet ... but I think that will come out all in good time.

"We want the team to talk together and say, 'look I am going to put this person forward because we are looking for people that are actually professionals in the areas that they want to represent.'

"That's what we are going to do, we will find which party has got the person best suited for the area they are going to stand in."

Tamaki said she was feeling absolutely optimistic for the Freedoms NZ umbrella party and that the total number of members was in the thousands.

"We have new ones sign up so we wouldn't have a total number but we have got a lot."

Freedoms NZ umbrella party's president Brian Tamaki said the party was a "government in waiting".

He said he believed most Kiwis would side with the party's policy pillars.

"We are a radically sensible party and we are bringing back common sense.

"We are standing for all of those who have been left out I believe many of the working class, I am talking about small and medium-size business owners and many who are at the bottom part of that.

"We are not getting represented we are being dumped and left out by this Government as I said today we haven't got an opposition. National, Act and the rest of them have all agreed in principle what Labour did in the Covid carnage so we can't trust them.

"They allowed our democracy to be ripped away from us. I believe Freedoms NZ is the party to vote for all Kiwis who want a change."

New Nation Party is also a part of the Freedoms NZ and NNP leader Michael Jacomb said the umbrella party was "common sense straight thinking" and he was proud to be a part of it.

“I am thrilled to be here,” he told the crowd.