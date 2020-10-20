Breakthrough made over badly vandalised school site

Former Shirley Boys High School campus sports hall.

A Christchurch primary school thinks a breakthrough has been made over a badly vandalised school site.

Damage estimated at 3 million dollars threatened Banks Avenue School taking over Shirley Boys High School's sports hall and hockey turf.

Board chairman Kirk McKay said they have been in talks with the Ministry of Education and it looks like repairs will be made and they will honour their promise.

He said they were worried for a while that officials might renege on the deal.

"Which is one of the reasons why we just started to go oh hold on, was that just a scare tactic? Or was that a real number based on a QS report?"

He said both parties are working on a programme to get it repaired.

"It's a pretty disappointing but we've finally got some traction. The place has been secured and now we are working with the ministry on a reinstatement programme to get that back up to scratch."