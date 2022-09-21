Breaking: House fire in Panmure

Initial investigations have found a house fire in Panmure started inside the roof. Photo / Darren Masters

Initial investigations have found a house fire in Panmure started inside the roof. Photo / Darren Masters

Emergency services responded to a house fire in Panmure on Wednesday afternoon.

The house on Coates Cr was being worked on by painters, six of whom were inside the house when it burst into flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand had five fire appliances at the scene after they received calls about the fire at 1.02pm. A spokesperson said everybody evacuated the building without injury.

Hato Hone St John is also on the scene, with a rapid response vehicle in attendance.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has since extinguished a fire in a roof of a property in Panmure. Photo / Darren Masters

The spokesperson said the fire was inside the roof, which initial investigations have found was where the blaze started.

The house was "well involved" in the blaze when emergency services arrived at the scene.

Five police cars were also seen at the house.

FENZ has since put out the fire, and an investigator is at the house.