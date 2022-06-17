Voyager 2021 media awards
Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria quits TVNZ: Broadcaster's downfall amid sexual harassment allegations

After the abrupt resignation of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, multiple women have accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Video / TVNZ

Cherie Howie
By
Cherie Howie

Reporter

He was on his way to the capital, Kamahl Santamaria told his Breakfast colleagues, going south ahead of Finance Minister Grant Robertson's 2022 Budget the next day.

Instead, the former long-time Al Jazeera English anchor

