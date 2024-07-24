- A whale capsized a seven-metre fishing boat off the New Hampshire coast in the US.
- Two men were thrown overboard, but both escaped without injuries.
- The ordeal was captured on video by two brothers who leapt to the rescue.
Shocking footage has captured the moment two people were launched into the ocean after a whale landed on their fishing boat.
The video was taken off the New Hampshire coast in the US this morning, showing a humpback whale appear from the depths below before capsizing the 7-metre vessel.
“We didn’t see him for a couple of minutes, and then the next thing we knew, he popped up and landed right on the transom of the boat,” Gregg Paquette, who was aboard the fishing boat, told WCVB-TV.
“I just looked up and just kind of saw the boat tipping, and I said, ‘The only way to avoid this is to just kind of jump horizontally away,’” Paquette said.