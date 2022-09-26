Voyager 2022 media awards
Boy airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by car in West Auckland

NZ Herald
A chopper was sent to Helensville at 12.04pm today. Photo / Supplied

A boy was airlifted to Starship hospital today in critical condition after being struck by a car in rural West Auckland.

A chopper was sent to Helensville at 12.04pm today, Lincoln Davies, communications manager for Westpac Rescue Helicopter, said.

Davies said that the boy had been involved in a "vehicle versus pedestrian accident" but could not confirm his age.

Police also attended the scene, a spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said they were called to an incident where someone was seriously injured at a Helensville address about midday.