Bowlzilla 2021

Wellington is hosting the largest gathering of local and international skaters in Aotearoa, as Bowlzilla kicks off in the capital once more

The skate festival was put on ice due to Covid-19, but it’s back and bigger than ever, with the main event taking over Waitangi Park this Saturday.

It will begin this evening with a special skate clinic for women and non-binary people who are keen to learn.

From 5pm in Waitangi Park, all ages and abilities are welcome to join for an hour skate lesson to learn the basics.

One of New Zealand’s top skateboarders, 27-year-old Krysta Ashwell, says the reason she was late to skating was because she thought it was just a boy’s sport.

Krysta Ashwell

“I took up skateboarding later in life because everyone thought it was a boy’s sport – but they were wrong, and still are.

“It was so great to see so many women on the Olympic stage showing off their skate skills at Tokyo this year, which will hopefully boost the growing numbers of women in the sport both here and overseas.”

The Olympics in Paris 2024 are Ashwell’s goal – but for now, she’s stoked to be at Bowlzilla.

“New Zealand competitions are such a good vibe, especially having the local support, and it feels more inclusive and there’s a real supportive and fun feel about them – so everyone should come along and be a part of it at Bowlzilla this year.”