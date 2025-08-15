Advertisement
Bowel screening uptake in Bay of Plenty appalling - Editorial

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

More than 3000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in New Zealand each year, and more than 1200 will die. Photo / Getty Images

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Thousands of bowel cancer screening kits in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts go unreturned.
  • New Zealand has one of the world’s highest bowel cancer rates, with significant mortality.
  • Bowel Cancer New Zealand urges lowering the screening age to 45, matching Australia.

News that tens of thousands of bowel cancer screening kits issued in the Bay of Plenty region go unreturned shows that more work needs to be done to raise awareness.

NZME revealed this week that 71,825 kits were sent to eligible people in the Bay of Plenty health

