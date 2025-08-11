Advertisement
Tauranga cancer survivor urges bowel screening as almost half of kits not returned

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Tauranga woman Rachael Ferguson was 32 when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer in December 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Tauranga bowel cancer survivor says it is upsetting that almost half of Bay of Plenty screening kits go unreturned, calling it “wasted resources”.

Rachael Ferguson was 32 when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer in December 2020. She has been “clear” since having surgery in February 2021.

Save