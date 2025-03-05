Bowel cancer screening eligibility age to be lowered for everyone

“Advice from the Ministry of Health clearly states that lowering the age to 58 for all New Zealanders will save even more lives than the previous government’s approach to lower the age to 50 for Māori and Pacific Peoples only,” he said.

“Under our approach, we will be able to prevent 218 additional cancers and 176 additional deaths over 25 years in comparison to the settings proposed by the previous government.

“This also aligns with the Government’s policy of ensuring that healthcare is delivered on the basis of need.”

Health Minister Simeon Brown made the announcement on Thursday. NZME photograph by Mark Mitchell.

Additionally, the Government is also going to fund targeted initiatives to increase screening rates among population groups with low rates of uptake.

“New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer globally. Every year, more than 3300 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in New Zealand. Tragically, more than 1200 Kiwis die from the disease.

The change will be paid for by repurposing $36 million in funding over four years that the previous government set aside to lower the age to 50 for Māori and Pacific Peoples.

Act Party leader David Seymour welcomed the move, saying it reflected the Government’s approach to “need, not race”. He was critical of the previous administration for lowering the age for only Māori and Pacific peoples.

“Bowel cancer does not discriminate on race. Māori and Pacific peoples have a similar risk of developing bowel cancer compared to other population groups at a given age.

“It was true that a higher proportion of bowel cancers occur in Māori and Pacific peoples at a younger age, but that is because the overall demographics of those groups are younger. It has always been age that determines bowel cancer risk, not race”

In May 2022, when Labour announced the move to lower the age for Māori and Pacific peoples, ministers described it as “an example of the system changing to better meet the needs of whānau”.

“A higher proportion of bowel cancer occurs in Māori and Pacific peoples before they reach 60, at approximately 21%, compared to 10% for non-Māori, non-Pacific peoples,” said then-associate Health Minister Peeni Henare.

