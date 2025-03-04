A nurse practitioner can diagnose conditions, prescribe medicines and develop treatment plans beyond a registered nurse. They often manage more complex healthcare needs.

“This allows more Kiwis to get ongoing care, including prescriptions, without needing a doctor’s appointment,” Brown said.

“A stronger health workforce that we can retain is critical. We know that making primary care an attractive place to work for doctors and nurses keeps healthcare local for patients.”

Brown has promised Kiwis will get better access to healthcare under the coalition Government. Speaking alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Brown said there was a desperate need for more doctors in New Zealand.

He said new incentive payments for healthcare clinics that hire graduate nurses, for example, would help attract essential healthcare where they are needed most, particularly in rural communities.

Brown, who took over the portfolio from Dr Shane Reti five weeks ago, also announced an additional 100 placements for internationally trained doctors to work in primary care, saying the current system “didn’t make sense”.

“Even though we need more doctors, we have overseas-trained doctors living in New Zealand who want to work in primary care but can’t because of barriers to registration and training.”

