Health Minister Simeon Brown announces $55m nurse training, tertiary education funding boost

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown has promised Kiwis will get better access to healthcare under the coalition Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced $55 million in funding for nurse training and education initiatives.

It follows other health announcements this week, including initiatives to address doctor shortages and a new 24/7 digital doctor appointment service.

Brown today announced $34.2m in funding over five years for 120 nurse practitioner training places in primary care each year, starting next year.

He also announced $21.6m over four years for tertiary education for up to 120 primary care registered nurses annually.

“Registered nurses who obtain advanced qualifications can become registered nurse prescribers and may choose to continue their training to become nurse practitioners,” Brown said.

A nurse practitioner can diagnose conditions, prescribe medicines and develop treatment plans beyond a registered nurse. They often manage more complex healthcare needs.

“This allows more Kiwis to get ongoing care, including prescriptions, without needing a doctor’s appointment,” Brown said.

“A stronger health workforce that we can retain is critical. We know that making primary care an attractive place to work for doctors and nurses keeps healthcare local for patients.”

Brown has promised Kiwis will get better access to healthcare under the coalition Government. Speaking alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Brown said there was a desperate need for more doctors in New Zealand.

He said new incentive payments for healthcare clinics that hire graduate nurses, for example, would help attract essential healthcare where they are needed most, particularly in rural communities.

Brown, who took over the portfolio from Dr Shane Reti five weeks ago, also announced an additional 100 placements for internationally trained doctors to work in primary care, saying the current system “didn’t make sense”.

“Even though we need more doctors, we have overseas-trained doctors living in New Zealand who want to work in primary care but can’t because of barriers to registration and training.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

