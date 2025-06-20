Keogan has joined Bowel Cancer New Zealand’s call for the Government to lower the eligibility age from 60 to 45 - a 2023 election pledge made by National’s Christopher Luxon to match Australia’s eligibility age of 45.
Bowel Cancer New Zealand has presented the Government with a “clinically backed, affordable proposal” to protect 1 million more New Zealanders by lowering the screening age to 45 for all, and to 35 for Māori and Pasifika who faced higher risk at younger ages, a Bowel Cancer NZ statement said.
A 13,000-signature supporting petition was before Parliament.
Huskinson said screening was a simple, cost-effective solution that saved lives “and the Government must act now”.
Brown said the Government had committed to lowering the bowel cancer screening age “over time” as Health NZ increased its delivery of colonoscopies. Work was happening towards “further reductions”.
Brown said lowering the age to 58 and doing targeted campaigns for Māori and Pacific peoples would prevent 1015 colorectal cancers and save 720 lives in the next 25 years.
Initiatives for Māori and Pacific peoples included targeted promotional and engagement activities, within general practices, online educational resources, and facilities for people to return test kits, he said.
Brown said officials’ advice indicated achieving the 60% participation target for Māori and Pacific communities would prevent 244 more colorectal cancer cases and 154 deaths in 25 years compared to current participation levels. In August, officials said those were 49.1% for Māori and 38% for Pacific Peoples.