Boston on Blair bouncer denies wounding, assaulting nightclub patrons

A Wellington bouncer accused of assaulting a nightclub patron and kicking him as he lay on the ground has denied all charges.
Pavali Logovae, 42, has been charged in relation to an assault that was filmed outside Wellington nightclub Boston on Blair in February.
Multiple videos of the incident, which took place early on February 28, were posted to social media.
Logovae has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to injure and one of assaulting with intent to injure.
At the time, Boston on Blair owner Nick Mills said they were very upset by the incident but unable to comment further while police investigations were under way.