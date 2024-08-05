The land, between the North Island Main Trunk Line and State Highway 1, will change from a rural to industrial classification on August 12. Photo / NZME
Wheels are in motion for the long-awaited, “transformational” Marton Rail Hub, with 65 hectares of land to be officially rezoned this month.
The project, officially announced in 2020, was halted following an appeal on the zoning by horse trainer Fraser Auret. His Fraser Auret Racing business trains horses on land that formerly served as the Marton Racecourse, and he submitted that thoroughbred racehorses were sensitive to noise and dust and keeping them there would be incompatible with nearby industry. His appeal was joined by the Interested Residents of Marton group (Irom).
It specialises in facilities integrating wood engineering and bio-refining with the chemical and petrochemical industries.
Chief executive and founder Wayne Mulligan said he was pleased “this long, drawn-out process has come to a conclusion”.
“We’ll certainly look at the option of Marton as part of our portfolio,” he said.
“It’s still on our radar.”
Watson said parts of the project had been in limbo during the appeal process but an enormous amount of groundwork had already been completed, including geology reporting and “work in the resource consent space”.
“If there are any companies looking for land, come and talk to me. I can point you to the people that may be able to answer your questions.”
Infrastructure at the freight and logistics hub, which will come off the North Island Main Trunk Line north of Makirikiri Rd, is set to be installed progressively and includes rail siding, internal roading, a container storage area and loading platforms.
“There are significant new [rail] lines, with access north and south, and effectively west and east,” Watson said.
“It’s gone through all the legal processes - the Environment Court and the High Court - and we are bullish as to what can happen from here.”
The project, a partnership between Rangitīkei District Council, Te Rūnanga O Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa, the Infrastructure Reference Group and Rangitīkei Forestry Holdings, received $9.1 million from the Government’s Covid-19 recovery fund.
The council added $225,000 for the plan change and $525,000 for road and rail access, with Rangitīkei Forestry Holdings contributing $500,000.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.