Book a table or miss out: Diners flock back to Auckland CBD to eat out

Elliott Stables is asking people to book a table on show days at Aotea Centre or the Civic. Photo / Alex Burton

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

Diners are flocking back to Auckland CBD eateries with some businesses reporting booming trade - even better than pre-Covid pandemic days for some.

The Restaurant Association says members are reporting a spike in business, and insights from Xero's Small Business Index showing hospitality sales rose 7.5 per cent in May compared to the 4.2 per cent rise last month.

Eateries at the Elliott Stables Epicurean Village food hall - just a stone's throw away from Aotea Centre - had to turn away pre-theatre customers on show days last month.

Robert Aylwin of Smash Brothers Burgers in Elliott Stables says business on some days are better than pre-Covid days. Photo / Alex Burton

Several businesses had closed as a result of the pandemic, but new ones have moved in. Those who managed to stick it out are now reporting thriving times.

The food hall is now asking people wanting pre-theatre meals to book, or face missing out.

"Feedback from members is that trading has definitely picked up," said Marisa Bidois, Restaurant Association chief executive.

"We are hearing of more establishments who are feeling more positive about the winter months based on increased revenues in May."

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois says business improving but industry suffering from staff shortages. Photo / Supplied

However, she said the biggest single issue facing the industry was staff shortages.

"With borders closed, we've lost access to our temporary migrant workforce," Bidois said.

"Diners are returning but the staffing crisis means many can't offer their full service, which continues to impact revenues."

Figures released by Elliott Stables show foot traffic there on June 5 and 6 were between 13 and 19 per cent higher than the weekend of June 8 and 9 in 2019.

A total of 2869 people went through the dining hall that weekend dining at the 10 eateries serving international fare ranging from French, fusion Chinese, Japanese to Filipino.

Eateries at Elliott Stables are reporting booming business especially on show evenings at Aotea Centre and the Civic. Photo / Michael Craig

Spokesman Richard Irvine said businesses served about 800 people before 6pm at a recent Civic show evening and were "gutted" to turn another 150 away.

"Huge numbers are visiting aligned with the big shows in the Aotea and Civic area," he said.

"The message for families wanting to enjoy a meal before the upcoming Madagascar is 'book a table'."

Based on the DreamWorks animated movie, Madagascar The Musical opens this Thursday at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Aotea Square.

Pre-theatre diners are being asked to book a table or risk missing out when they head out to watch Madagascar the Musical. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The show follows the escapades of four animals in the wild after they've escaped from New York's Central Park Zoo.

Rob Aylwin, owner of Bao Baby Bao, which has been operating at Elliott Stables for the past three years opened his second eatery Smash Brothers Burgers just over two months ago.

"There's definitely an upturn, I don't know the reason for it, but people seem to be coming back and going out to eat in the city," Aylwin said.

Aylwin said he sells more than 100 burgers and on some days, business at Bao Baby Bao were better than pre-Covid days.

Madagascar The Musica opens on Thursday July 8, 2021 at Auckland's Aotea Centre. Photo / Supplied

Events and shows are playing an important role in supporting the economic recovery, with venues, nearby eateries, bars, and taxis and other transport also benefiting.

Steve Armitage, general manager destination for Auckland Unlimited - the region's economic and cultural agency - said Auckland's winter programme of major events aimed to support local businesses through the traditionally quieter months.

Besides the stage shows, the Elemental AKL festival kicks off on July 14 "stacked with experiences" for visitors from around New Zealand and Aucklanders to look forward to, he said.

"There's something for everyone, from free and family to high-end luxury, from special food and wine-focused events to live music and stage shows," Armitage said.

"It's a great time to visit Auckland."