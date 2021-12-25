Bomb squad closes section of southern motorway after item of interest found

NZTA said southbound lanes are closed from Fanshawe St to Symonds St. Photo / NZTA

Defence Force's explosives disposal team was called to a section of Auckland's Southern Motorway after a item of interest was found.

A police spokesperson said at around 5.15pm they were made aware of an item of interest located on the motorway, between North-Western to Southern Link and Symonds St on ramp.

"The New Zealand Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has been notified and will attend as a precaution."

In a tweet, the NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi said southbound lanes are closed from Fanshawe St to Symonds St.

At 8pm Waka Kotahi said the SH1 Spaghetti Junction has cleared as congestion has eased. The Hobson on-ramp had also reopened.

In a tweet at 6.50pm, the transport agency said there were queues back to the harbour bridge.

"Please expect delays as the southbound queues are now back to Auckland Harbour Bridge."

Google Maps showed the journey over the bridge to Symonds St would take over 15 minutes.

Earlier today, lanes one and two southbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge were closed for an hour because of an ongoing police incident.

Just before 1pm Waka Kotahi warned motorists to consider an alternative route to avoid delays.

Google Maps showed the journey over the bridge taking more than half an hour for those heading south - it normally takes about four minutes. There is also a short delay for those heading north.