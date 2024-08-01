“The main objective of the club now is to service a need for women who are elderly and perhaps a vulnerable group. A lot become widows and become socially isolated.

Club activities chance to socially engage

“We have a number of activities here that provide a forum for them to socially engage. Regular activities include bridge sessions on a Thursday afternoon from 1.15pm to 4.30pm together with a Bolivia card game group, which started three years ago.

Period features of this 1914 house include the feature windows above the entrance to the hall foyer, the rare wallpaper and design elements around the doorways.

“Bolivia has gained in popularity because it’s not as complex or serious as bridge. If anyone can play gin rummy or a card game like that, they pick up Bolivia very quickly, whereas bridge players need about 10 lessons to learn the nuances,” said Raisin.

The club provides social outings, such as going to movies and luncheons at Bushy Park, in town or in the house, where caterers come in.

“We have an Almoner role, where a person would visit the sick and provide a point of contact for those vulnerable people in our community,” said Raisin. “We have functions like Super Bridge, where soup luncheons are provided before playing.

“Some elderly women have mobility problems, so a house like this with a ramp for access makes it easy to get inside and engage with other like-minded people.”

History covers more than 100 years

Originally named the Lady Jellicoe Club, after the Governor-General in 1920, it was formed by Helen Garden Moore, whose portrait is still hanging in the lounge today. The club was located on the corner of Victoria Ave and Ridgway St and in 1938 the Lady Jellicoe Club became the Wanganui Women’s Club.

The club purchased a building at 271 Victoria Ave and moved into its new premises in 1951. In 1972 the property was put on the market and sold in 1976, when a house built in 1914 was purchased at the present site at 39 Ingestre St.

The library inside the Wanganui Women's Club is stocked with the latest titles from the Davis Library.

Of particular interest are the pressed steel ceilings and in the front foyer there is original Williams and Morris wallpaper. This is a floral paper in “earthy” tones and shades of browns and greens and the original wallpaper is rarely seen these days.

Of note is the feature window above the doorway and the leadlight windows at the front door.

There is a library in the building stocked with the latest titles courtesy of the Davis Library, which has a service for those in retirement villages or with mobility issues.

Stained leadlight glass windows are a feature at the entranceway to the Wanganui Women's Club.

“The eldest member is 92,” said Raisin. “We’ve had several members celebrate their 80th and 90th birthdays at the club. It’s lovely to see those special occasions.

“The club rents out the rooms from time to time, we’ve had weddings and birthday celebrations here. The room sizes lend themselves to a large family gathering.”

■ Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Sue at 345 8085 or 027 464 9210; email: roger.sue@xtra.co.nz (bridge) or phone Nancy at 0274 463 889 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea is provided.











