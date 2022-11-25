Body recovered from Lake Wānaka in search for missing swimmer

22-year-old Mark Park went missing on the water on Thursday afternoon. His body was recovered by a police dive squad. Video / Vera Alves

22-year-old Mark Park went missing on the water on Thursday afternoon. His body was recovered by a police dive squad. Video / Vera Alves

The body of a swimmer who failed to resurface on Thursday afternoon has been recovered from Lake Wānaka.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.50pm on Thursday and a search for the swimmer began immediately.

Despite efforts by the local Coastguard, the swimmer could not be found and the search was called off until this morning.

At 1.30pm the police dive squad recovered the body.

Jinwoo Park, a 22-year-old tourist from South Korea, failed to resurface on Thursday evening.

His friend Patrick Park, who he was travelling with, stood by in vigil, in shock.

Patrick Park is still in shock after his friend failed to resurface during a swim in Lake Wānaka on Thursday. Photo / NZME

The two were swimming in the lake when, suddenly, Jinwoo stopped.

“I don’t know why, but he stopped,” his friend told the Herald. “He’s a way better swimmer than I am. We got discharged from the Navy a couple of months ago.

“I thought something was wrong because he didn’t reply when I talked to him. I called for help. I tried to get him but I couldn’t ... and he just sank and never came up,” he recalled.

“He just disappeared, I don’t know what happened to him.”

The two arrived in Wānaka from Te Anau about 2pm on Thursday. Jinwoo was keen on a pie and a swim so they got pies from the bakery on the lakefront and, after a nap, they went for a swim.

Patrick spent the night in his car on the lakefront, awaiting any news, any possible sighting of his friend.

“I can’t believe this happened.”

The dive squad recovered the body on Friday. Photo / NZME

Patrick has given the tragic news to the 22-year-old’s parents in South Korea. He said the family were planning to come to New Zealand as soon as possible.

In a statement, police said that “while formal identification is yet to be completed, Police believe it is the body of the swimmer who was reported missing at around 6:30pm on Thursday, after failing to resurface”.

“Police extends its condolences to the person’s family and loved ones.Police are making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course.”











