Body found on Pāpāmoa beach, walkers told to leave beach area

Police on Karewa Parade this morning. Photo / NZME

A body has been found on Pāpāmoa beach this morning.

Tauranga Police said the body was found by a member of the public who notified police around 7am.

The body has been recovered and a blessing performed. A person living near a beach accessway confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times they had found the body and had given a statement to police, but did not want to comment further.

Police said at this time it was too early to confirm the person's identity or any further details, however, they would not be resuming the search for a missing swimmer near Mt Maunganui today.

A man failed to return to shore just after 10am Saturday after swimming with two others off Marine Parade.

A large group of police had earlier today been seen near the western end of Karewa Parade.

More to come.