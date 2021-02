A body was found in the Heyward Point area, near Aramoana, shortly after 12.30pm today. Image / Google Maps

By RNZ

A body has been found on a beach near Dunedin.

Police were called to the Heyward Point area, which is about 25km from the city near Aramoana, shortly after 12.30pm.

Police are at the scene and working to establish the circumstances of the person's death.

