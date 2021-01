A swimmer has gone missing of the coast of Kaikōura. Photo / Jane King

A woman's body has been found after a swimmer went missing in Kaikōura.

Emergency services were called to reports of a missing person in the water in South Bay at about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was found dead in the water at about 11am on Wednesday.

"Police thank Coastguard for their assistance while the search was under way."

The death will be referred to the Coroner.