Body found in burnt Auckland car, police say

Traffic cordons have been put up in Flat Bush in south-east Auckland. Photo / Wayne Drought

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Emergency teams have rushed to the scene of an Auckland car fire with reports a body may be inside the vehicle.

Police were called to the fire on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush in the city' south east at about 8.10pm.

"Initial reports indicate a body may be in the vehicle," police said.

Police and Fire teams were still at the scene with members of the public asked to avoid the area.

Cordons were in place at Chapel Rd and Ormiston Rd, and Stancombe Rd and Chapel Rd.

"An investigation is underway into the incident and a scene examination will take place tomorrow," police said.