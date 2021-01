The body was found at about 4.50 on Monday, police said. Photo / Supplied

A person was found dead at a parking lot on the shore of Lake Wakatipu yesterday afternoon, west of Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman said the body was found at Wilson Bay in Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd about 9km west of Queenstown at about 4.50pm on Monday.

No further information was available, the spokeswoman said.