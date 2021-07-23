Body found at Furneaux Lodge in remote part of Marlborough Sounds

A body has been found at a lodge in a remote part of the Marlborough Sounds.
Police and Fire and Emergency Services staff attended the incident at Furneaux Lodge today, which is along the Queen Charlotte track in Endeavour Inlet.
"Police are responding to reports of a sudden death at Furneaux Lodge in the Marlborough Sounds," a police spokesperson said in a statement at 10pm.
"We were notified just before 4pm and are making enquiries into the circumstances.
"WorkSafe have been advised."
Staff at the lodge could not be reached for comment.
A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency Services said staff from the Picton brigade attended but could not share any further details.
